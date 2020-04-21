Credit Suisse Group Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 390

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rentokil Initial to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 417 ($5.49) price objective (down previously from GBX 495 ($6.51)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC cut Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 443.70 ($5.84).

RTO opened at GBX 455 ($5.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 448.61. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44). Also, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total value of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

