Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €26.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.60).

STM stock opened at €21.04 ($24.47) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.44 and a 200-day moving average of €22.44.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

