Craig Hallum Cuts Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target to $40.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $802.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.