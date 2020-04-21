CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 45.14 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 million and a P/E ratio of 23.76.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

In other CQS New City High Yield Fund news, insider Duncan Baxter purchased 85,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,857.40 ($40,591.16).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.