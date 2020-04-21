Cowen Cuts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $57.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $77.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.