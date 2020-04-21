Cowen Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $30.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 4,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.