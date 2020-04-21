Cowen Cuts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $135.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. 25,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,997. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,228 shares of company stock worth $10,664,520. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Proofpoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

