Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,517 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $115,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.22 and a 200-day moving average of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

