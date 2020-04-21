Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 1,745,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

