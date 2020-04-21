Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Up 23.1%

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) shot up 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, 108,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 92,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $34.02 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

