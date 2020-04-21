Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Trading Up 50%

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL)’s share price was up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 458,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 67,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.