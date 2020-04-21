Computacenter (LON:CCC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

LON:CCC opened at GBX 1,452 ($19.10) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,406.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,546.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 54,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total transaction of £541,917.54 ($712,861.80). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total transaction of £115,414.47 ($151,821.19).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

