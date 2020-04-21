Comparing Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & China Biologic Products (OTCMKTS:CBPO)

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

China Biologic Products has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Biologic Products and Pharmacyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Biologic Products and Pharmacyte Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $503.70 million 8.48 $138.81 million $4.28 25.35 Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.07 million N/A N/A

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and Pharmacyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 27.56% 9.33% 8.56% Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -89.24% -76.41%

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

