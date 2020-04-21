Comparing National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) & Key Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 5.98% 7.42% 4.46% Key Energy Services -23.55% -657.65% -24.66%

Risk and Volatility

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Energy Services Reunited and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 3 0 3.00 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 267.42%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million 0.58 $39.36 million $0.74 5.95 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.07 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.01

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Energy Services Reunited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Key Energy Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

