Comparing Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) & Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Torchlight Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.08 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 41.58 -$9.84 million ($0.14) -2.79

Mid-Con Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -2.99% -2.81% -0.82% Torchlight Energy Resources -1,319.04% -55.01% -23.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Torchlight Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Mid-Con Energy Partners beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

