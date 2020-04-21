Comparing Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNV)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,553.29% -173.83% -54.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Innovus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.50%. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.07 million 62.27 -$94.35 million ($2.76) -3.55

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

