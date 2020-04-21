Comparing Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) & Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of SC and Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of SC $21.11 million 4.10 $7.32 million N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 2.29 $279.14 million $3.48 6.74

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of SC.

Dividends

Bank of SC pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of SC has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of SC and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of SC 34.67% 14.22% 1.60% Cathay General Bancorp 34.29% 12.54% 1.58%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of SC has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Bank of SC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bank of SC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of SC and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of SC 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.97%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of SC.

Summary

Bank of SC beats Cathay General Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

