Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,368. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

