Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.13

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 8738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 136,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,613,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 607,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

