Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $85,048.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $22,823,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

