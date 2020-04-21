Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 1,281,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

COHU traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 111,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $659.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.82. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

