Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 1,281,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
COHU traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 111,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $659.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.82. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.
In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
