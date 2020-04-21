Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £21,389.11 in Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,389.11 ($28,136.16).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,209 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($23.28), for a total transaction of £21,399.30 ($28,149.57).

On Tuesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 286 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57).

On Monday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 135 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 92 ($1.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,863.50 ($24.51). 780,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,932.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,422.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (down from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

