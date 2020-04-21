Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £21,389.11 in Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,389.11 ($28,136.16).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,209 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($23.28), for a total transaction of £21,399.30 ($28,149.57).
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 286 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57).
- On Monday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 135 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).
Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 92 ($1.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,863.50 ($24.51). 780,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,932.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,422.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.
Coca Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
