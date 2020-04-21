CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 5,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

