CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 973,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,884. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

