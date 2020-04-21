Clams Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Clams coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002897 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and YoBit. Clams has a total market capitalization of $812,580.39 and approximately $10.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,712,421 coins and its circulating supply is 4,086,505 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, YoBit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

