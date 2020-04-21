Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVEO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 21,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Civeo has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.75.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 486,873 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

