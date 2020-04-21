City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Declares GBX 4.75 Dividend

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CTY opened at GBX 338.40 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 397.72. City of London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.90).

In other news, insider Clare Wardle purchased 13,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,351.14 ($64,918.63).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

