Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. UBS Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Shares of C traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,387,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

