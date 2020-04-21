CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.38 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($3.38), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

CIT opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.