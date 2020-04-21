Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.54. 19,361,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

