Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

