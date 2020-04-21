Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON:CIR opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $95.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.50 ($0.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.49.

In related news, insider Michael R. D. Roller purchased 200,000 shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.