CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 119,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CIELO S A/S has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIOXY shares. ValuEngine lowered CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

