CIBC Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE traded down C$0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,561. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.45 million.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.