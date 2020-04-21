CIBC Cuts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$40.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.30. The company had a trading volume of 303,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,627. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.13.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.37, for a total transaction of C$58,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,981,510.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

