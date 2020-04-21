Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $841.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.59.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $798.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

