Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $831.59.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $808.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $679.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

