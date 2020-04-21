China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ZNH traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 1,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

