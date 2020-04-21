China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

