Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.