Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.78% of Chemed worth $53,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,014,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Chemed by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $35.69 on Tuesday, reaching $406.09. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.76 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.32 and a 200 day moving average of $435.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

