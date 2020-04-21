Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 2,526,600 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of CHEF opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

