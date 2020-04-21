Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

