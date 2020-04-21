Cfra Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Buy

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

