Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 348.55 ($4.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $592.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 339.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.17. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 160.50 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 532.03 ($7.00).

In related news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total value of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.