Centurion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $10,650.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

