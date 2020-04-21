Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.36. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. TheStreet cut Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.