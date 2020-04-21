Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $176.00 at Sidoti

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $156.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

CASY stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

