Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARR opened at $14.45 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carrier Global stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

