Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel fur Easyjet von 900 auf 850 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Hold” belassen. Zwar gehe der Billigflieger mit aufgenommenen neuen Krediten infolge der Corona-Krise Liquiditatsengpasse an, doch der Druck auf die Margen bleibe eine Herausforderung, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ag

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 16:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGJTF. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

